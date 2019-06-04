Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 4% in April
Jun 4, 2019
Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 4% in April.
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew to 4% in April from 3.9% in March, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.
