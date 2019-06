Ford Romania Joins Club of Companies with More Than RON10B Revenue



The start of production of the EcoSport SUV took Ford Romana’s revenue to more than 10.5 billion lei (EUR2.21 billion) in 2018, which turned the carmaker into the second largest company in the local automotive industry by revenue per (...) Ford Romania Joins Club of Companies with More Than RON10B Revenue.The start of production of the EcoSport SUV took Ford Romana’s revenue to more than 10.5 billion lei (EUR2.21 billion) in 2018, which turned the carmaker into the second largest company in the local automotive industry by revenue per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]