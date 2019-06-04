AHK Romania head: Romania, enormous potential to develop energy business



Romania has an enormous potential to develop energy business and there is a major potential for developing energy efficiency, Sebastian Metz, Director General of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) said on Tuesday at a symposium on energy efficiency in industry. "There is an enormous potential to make energy business here in Romania. We see here a" win-win "collaboration with Romanian companies. As much as 30 percent of saving has been reached in the industrial area. We have thus taken a path of energy efficiency in Romania, and this has also been subsidized through EU support programmes. However, Romania consumes 1.8 times more in the energy industry to produce something as compared to the others countries of the European Union. The big consumers in the energy sector represent 90 percent, and yet Romania is on the right track, we see that there is a major development potential to produce even more efficiently as far as energy is concerned," said Metz . He added that Romanian energy legislation is increasingly focusing on energy efficiency. "I would also like to remind you that, with regard to the Romanian legal framework, it leads to more emphasis on energy efficiency. Energy audits and also better energy management must be carried out. To that end, there is a series of energy streamlining programmes. In Romania, we have a substantial delegation of companies in this field, and I think these framework conditions that we have created are optimal to generate "win-win", energy efficiency partnerships in the Romanian industry," said AHK Romania's general manager. The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) organizes on Tuesday the symposium on Energy Efficiency in Industry, the second phase of the event initiated and financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, addressed at Romanian and German companies interested in developing bilateral business in energy efficiency in industry.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

