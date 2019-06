NEPI Rockcastle Bets On Seven New Retail Projects In 2019, Of Which Four In Romania



Investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the largest shopping mall owner in Romania and a leading player in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), officially targets seven new real estate projects in 2019, of which four in Romania. NEPI Rockcastle Bets On Seven New Retail Projects In 2019, Of Which Four In Romania.Investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the largest shopping mall owner in Romania and a leading player in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), officially targets seven new real estate projects in 2019, of which four in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]