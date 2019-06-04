Consultation at Cotroceni/USR’s Barna says constitutional revision should include ’No convict in public offices’ initiative



At the end of presidential consultation of Tuesday, national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Bara said the "No convict in public offices" initiative should be part of the revision of the Constitution, mentioning that President Iohannis agreed. "We believe that the constitutional reform we have been talking about should somewhat be a bit broader, but anyway it will be focused on reducing the role of emergency ordinances and clarifying the term of emergency. I also made it very clear - and the president agreed - that the 'No convict in public offices' initiative will have to be part of this constitutional revision, because it is backed by one million signatures and passed the Constitutional Court, so it is a legitimate, legal and obviously moral initiative," Barna said at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)