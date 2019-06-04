Consultations at Cotroceni/UDMR’s Kelemen says specialists should draft constitution revision bill



National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that the constitutional revision bill should be drafted by specialists, adding that UDMR is in favour of government emergency ordinances being repealed from the constitution unless issued in case of war or natural calamities. "We have held an extremely simple and very logical position. We have said that after this referendum there is a need to revise the Constitution, and revision requires a revision bill that has to be drafted by specialists to be properly done. We said that the answer to the first question is known, things are simple, but to the second question, about emergency ordinances, we believe that one can take a more decisive step, and we believe that the citizens will not be angry if the institution of emergency ordinance is repealed from the Constitution. Emergency ordinances remain only for exceptional cases - war, natural disasters. We have to restore Parliament's lawmaking power and take it away from the Government. Fast-tracking in lawmaking is possible if there is a majority, a political will, in an emergency procedure in Parliament, and if this power is fully vested in Parliament. I am convinced that in a rather short period of time, Parliament can have its credibility restored, that credibility that is currently missing. We believe that this courageous, decisive step must be taken if we revise the Constitution this year," said Kelemen after consultations between UDMR and President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

