EBRD And EU Support Innovative Businesses In Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union have launched a new financing program that supports investment in research and innovation by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps in Bulgaria, Latvia and (...) EBRD And EU Support Innovative Businesses In Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union have launched a new financing program that supports investment in research and innovation by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps in Bulgaria, Latvia and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]