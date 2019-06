Ascendia Raises RON3M Through Corporate Bond Offering



Romanian eLearning company Ascendia, which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's alternative trading system AeRO, has completed a corporate bond offering and attracted a financing of RON3 million, considering that the offering was fully subscribed on the very first (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]