Autoliv Sees Revenue Up to Over RON4B in Romania in 2018



Car safety systems manufacturer Autoliv Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish group Autoliv, posted more than 4 billion lei (EUR860.5 milion) revenue in 2018, a 2% increase on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...)