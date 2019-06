HeidelbergCement Revenue Up 6% To RON946M In Romania in 2018



Cement producer HeidelbergCement Romania, the subsidiary of the German group by the same name, saw an increase of 6% in revenue to 945.7 milion lei (EUR199.7 million) in 2018, according to Finance Ministry data.