Urgent Cargus Slips into the Red with RON3.6M Loss in 2018



Parcel delivery company Urgent Cargus, the second largest actor on the courier service market in Romania, ended 2018 with 424 million lei (EUR89.5 milion) revenue, an increase of 14% over 2017, according to Finance Ministry data and ZF (...) Urgent Cargus Slips into the Red with RON3.6M Loss in 2018.