Christina Verchere, OMV Petrom CEO: We Need Solid Guarantees to Start Black Sea Gas Drilling



The natural gas project in the Black Sea is extremely valuable, but solid guarantees, predictability and fiscal and legislative stability are needed for it, says Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.