Jun 5, 2019
Premier Dancila, about meetings in Brussels: We want to resume discussions, punctually, about CVM.
Premier Viorica Dancila said Tuesday that she had meetings in Brussels with the President and First Vice President of the European Commission on the current situation within the Government and the PSD (the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.) and on punctually resuming talks on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).
"I had discussions with both the president of the European Commission, as well as the First Vice President of the European Commission, we talked about the current situation, both in government as well as acting leader of the PSD. I reiterated what I said since taking over the acting Presidency [of the Council of the EU, ed.n.], namely that there will not be emergency ordinances on Justice, that this discussion on Justice no longer exists for us, that we actually aim for the judiciary to be independent, we want the rule of law and at the same time the rights and freedoms of citizens be respected. We have said that we want to work together with the European Commission, we want to have discussions about the future European commissioner and especially about the portfolio we will have in the future European Commission. I found a lot of openness, we also discussed on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, where we specifically want to resume the discussions, because as we know, there are points in the CVM that need to be discussed, that we will see how we can implement, but there are also points that we cannot implement because they go against the Romanian Constitution. We will have a technical discussion, a targeted discussion, so that we take quick steps towards having lifted this mechanism for Romania," the prime minister told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.
She added that she reiterated our "European affiliation and the fact that we are deeply attached to European values" and that Romania’s place is in the great European family.
Premier Dancila mentioned that Frans Timmermans did not talk about the activation of Article 7 of the EU Treaty.
"On the contrary, we talked about unity in the European construction, there was a punctual discussion on issues concerning the future European Commission, there was no more threat at Romania from the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans. Things have changed, we have to get back to a normal course, and normality means discussions, open, constructive dialogue, in defending Romania's position, but at the same time not contradicting the European principles. I think we can keep this balance and that in the next period we will continue the dialogue with both the European Commission and the European socialists," the prime minister said.
