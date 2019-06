Isarescu Says Managing Macroeconomic Balances Is Main Risk to Romania's Financial Stability



The deterioration of macroeconomic balances is the main risk identified by the central bank it its latest report on Romania's financial stability, released Wednesday. Isarescu Says Managing Macroeconomic Balances Is Main Risk to Romania's Financial Stability.The deterioration of macroeconomic balances is the main risk identified by the central bank it its latest report on Romania's financial stability, released Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]