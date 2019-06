Uber Paid Higher Tax on Profit in Romania than Top 8 Taxi Companies Together



Uber paid a tax on profit of RON213,000 in Romania in 2017, via Uber Systems Romania, while the top eight taxi companies in Bucharest paid a total of RON223,000, said Iancu Guda, head of the Romanian Financial Analysts Association, citing finance ministry data.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]