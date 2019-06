A&D Pharma Marketing&Sales Gets Antitrust Clearance to Acquire Teva Assets



Romania's antitrust body has authorized the deal whereby A&D Pharma Marketing&Sales SRL takes over assets from Teva Pharmaceuticals SRL (Teva), mainly consisting of wholesale contracts concluded by Teva.