Romanian Spa & Wellness Market at EUR314M in 2018
Jun 5, 2019
Romanian Spa & Wellness Market at EUR314M in 2018.
The Romanian spa resort and wellness market generated a turnover of approximately EUR314 million, industry specialists said.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Romanian Technology Startup Keez Eyes EUR800,000 Revenue In 2019Romanian technology startup Keez, which provides full online accounting services for small firms (including startups) and authorized private individuals (PFA), targets revenue of EUR800,000 in 2019, up 60% from EUR500,000 reported in its first year of (...)
PSD to come up with amendments to pact advocated by President IohannisPrime Minister Viorica Dancila, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Thursday that her party will put forth amendments to apolitical pact advocated by President Klaus Iohannis.
"We were expecting this agreement to underscore precisely the (...)
PM Dancila - IMF delegation meetingPrime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the (...)