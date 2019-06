EY: Romania Attracted 109 FDI Projects in 2018, Down 13% on Year



Romania attracted 109 foreign direct investment projects in 2018, down 13% compared with 2017, according to the EY European Attractiveness Survey released Wednesady. EY: Romania Attracted 109 FDI Projects in 2018, Down 13% on Year.Romania attracted 109 foreign direct investment projects in 2018, down 13% compared with 2017, according to the EY European Attractiveness Survey released Wednesady. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]