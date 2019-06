OMV Petrom Invests EUR46M in Petrobrazi Refinery



Oil and gas company OMV Petrom has invested EUR46 million starting 2017 to upgrade the coker unit at its Petrobrazi refinery, the company said in a statement Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]