BT Analyst: Romania Annual Unemployment Rate Expected To Grow From 4.1% In 2019 To 4.4% In 2020



Romania's annual unemployment rate is expected to grow by an average rate of 4.4% in 2020 and of 4.7% in 2021, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (BT), who expects an annual average unemployment rate of 4.1% in 2019.