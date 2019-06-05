Consultations at Cotroceni/Half of national minority MP group minorities would vote for censure motion



The leader of the national minority parliamentary group, Varujan Pambuccian, said on Wednesday that about half of the members of this group would vote in favour of a no-confidence motion. "As you know, our group is made up of different organisations, each one of us represents a different organisation. There is still the idea with the public that it is like a party group; not at all, I for example it is useless for me to tell Dragos [Gabriel Zisopol], how to vote, because he will wants as he pleases. I will never put Dragos on the list of the Hellenic Union. I will never vote for Dragos, because that would me voting for me. And hence, there are not among us the same rules that exist within a party. From that point of view, my prediction - we have not discussed this issue yet in the group meeting - but it will probably be the group divided into about two equal halves. At least that is what I believe right now if I have to take an educated guess,’ Pambuccian told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Early in the day, the delegation of the national minority parliamentary group participated in talks with President Klaus Iohannis, to which parliamentary parties were summoned to establish "guidelines for the implementation of the May 26 national referendum." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Consultations at Cotroceni/Half of national minority MP group minorities would vote for censure motion.The leader of the national minority parliamentary group, Varujan Pambuccian, said on Wednesday that about half of the members of this group would vote in favour of a no-confidence motion. "As you know, our group is made up of different organisations, each one of us represents a different organisation. There is still the idea with the public that it is like a party group; not at all, I for example it is useless for me to tell Dragos [Gabriel Zisopol], how to vote, because he will wants as he pleases. I will never put Dragos on the list of the Hellenic Union. I will never vote for Dragos, because that would me voting for me. And hence, there are not among us the same rules that exist within a party. From that point of view, my prediction - we have not discussed this issue yet in the group meeting - but it will probably be the group divided into about two equal halves. At least that is what I believe right now if I have to take an educated guess,’ Pambuccian told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Early in the day, the delegation of the national minority parliamentary group participated in talks with President Klaus Iohannis, to which parliamentary parties were summoned to establish "guidelines for the implementation of the May 26 national referendum." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Grup Feroviar Roman And NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP Team Up To Develop New Routes Railway freight transporter Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) and NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP have signed a memorandum of collaboration aimed at opening a regular connection between the Port of Constanta (Romania) and the Port of Batumi, the largest port in (...)



Romarm signs the memorandum of understanding with the Italian manufacturer Beretta Holding By Edwig Ban The National Company Romarm will sign the memorandum of understanding with the Italian arms manufacturer Beretta Holding on Monday, June 10, 2019. "We are ready to produce a fourth-generation Beretta weapon in Romania, which will be produced at the Mechanical Plant Plopeni, (...)



Romanian Technology Startup Keez Eyes EUR800,000 Revenue In 2019 Romanian technology startup Keez, which provides full online accounting services for small firms (including startups) and authorized private individuals (PFA), targets revenue of EUR800,000 in 2019, up 60% from EUR500,000 reported in its first year of (...)



PSD to come up with amendments to pact advocated by President Iohannis Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Thursday that her party will put forth amendments to apolitical pact advocated by President Klaus Iohannis. "We were expecting this agreement to underscore precisely the (...)



Transavia Invests Over EUR3M In Children's Hospital In Alba Iulia Transavia, the largest poultry meat producer in Romania, held by Ioan Popa, is investing over EUR3 million in a hospital for the recovery of children with locomotor disability in Alba Iulia (in west-central part of Romania).



PM Dancila - IMF delegation meeting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest GDP Growth In EU In 1Q/2019 Romania reported the second largest annual economic growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2019, of 5.1%, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.

