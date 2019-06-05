ALDE’s Tariceanu: We have serious reservations as to extension of right to challenge Gov’t ordinances at CCR



Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Wednesday that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats has "very serious" reservations regarding the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by the Government, as this would result in an "extremely weak" executive. "I told [the President - ed.n.] that we agree to prohibit the amnesty and pardon of corruption deeds, which constituted the first question at the referendum. As to the second question, regarding the prohibition of the adoption by ordinance of amendments as regards the sentences and crimes, as well as the Justice reform, I told him we agree in this case as well. I have explained to him that we have very serious reservations with regard to the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by the Government. For a simple reason (...) What would result would be a very weak government, which would no longer be able to exercise the legislative power delegated by Parliament and, obviously, even worse, we would further transform the Constitutional Court into a political arbitrator. I have explained to the president that at the referendum we were not against the questions, but the way in which the referendum was organized, simultaneously with the elections to the European Parliament. So, not against the topics," said Tariceanu at the end of the ALDE delegations' talks with President Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

Grup Feroviar Roman And NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP Team Up To Develop New Routes Railway freight transporter Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) and NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP have signed a memorandum of collaboration aimed at opening a regular connection between the Port of Constanta (Romania) and the Port of Batumi, the largest port in (...)



Romarm signs the memorandum of understanding with the Italian manufacturer Beretta Holding By Edwig Ban The National Company Romarm will sign the memorandum of understanding with the Italian arms manufacturer Beretta Holding on Monday, June 10, 2019. "We are ready to produce a fourth-generation Beretta weapon in Romania, which will be produced at the Mechanical Plant Plopeni, (...)



Romanian Technology Startup Keez Eyes EUR800,000 Revenue In 2019 Romanian technology startup Keez, which provides full online accounting services for small firms (including startups) and authorized private individuals (PFA), targets revenue of EUR800,000 in 2019, up 60% from EUR500,000 reported in its first year of (...)



PSD to come up with amendments to pact advocated by President Iohannis Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Thursday that her party will put forth amendments to apolitical pact advocated by President Klaus Iohannis. "We were expecting this agreement to underscore precisely the (...)



Transavia Invests Over EUR3M In Children's Hospital In Alba Iulia Transavia, the largest poultry meat producer in Romania, held by Ioan Popa, is investing over EUR3 million in a hospital for the recovery of children with locomotor disability in Alba Iulia (in west-central part of Romania).



PM Dancila - IMF delegation meeting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest GDP Growth In EU In 1Q/2019 Romania reported the second largest annual economic growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2019, of 5.1%, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.

