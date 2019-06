Dedeman Group, Element Industrial Jointly Develop Eli Park 1 Logistics Project



Dedeman Group and Element Industrial said they had signed a partnership through which they will be jointly developing the Eli Park 1 project located in Chitila-Buftea area, according to a press statement sent to MEDIAFAX. Dedeman Group, Element Industrial Jointly Develop Eli Park 1 Logistics Project.Dedeman Group and Element Industrial said they had signed a partnership through which they will be jointly developing the Eli Park 1 project located in Chitila-Buftea area, according to a press statement sent to MEDIAFAX. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]