Mega Image Accelerates Expansion Rate; Seeks To Open Its First Stores In Iasi By End-2019



Retailer Mega Image continues its expansion countrywide and seeks to open its first stores in the city of Iasi and other units in the cities of Timisoara and Iasi, by the end of 2019.