June 5, 2019

Consultations at Cotroceni/Iohannis: I am inviting parliamentary parties to sign political pact for European Romania
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he was inviting the parliamentary parties to sign a national agreement for a European Romania. "The wide majority of parties agree that the results of this referendum must be implemented as the people voted, that Romania’s European path must be consolidated. In order to properly capitalise on this vote and consultations, I have decided to invite the parliamentary political parties to sign together a national agreement for the consolidation of Romania’s European path or a political pact for a European Romania," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. President Klaus Iohannis had Tuesday through Wednesday consultations with the parliamentary parties and formations to establish "the action directions necessary for implementing the national referendum of May 26." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
