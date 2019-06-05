Consultations at Cotroceni/PSD suggests parliamentary group be set up to ammend Constitution



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, also the acting national chair of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats suggested President Klaus Iohannis at their consultations on Wednesday that a working group be set up at parliamentary level for the revision of the Constitution. She pointed out that they do not support a referendum for the revision of Constitution being held at the same time with another ballot. "I suggested to President Iohannis the formation of a group at parliament level, led by Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss with all political parties, because there is a need for consensus, we need two thirds to put into practice these objectives and to make this group operational as soon as possible, so that we may take the first steps for the constitutional revision to be put into practice as soon as possible. We want, at the same time, the referendum not to be tied in with an election, because that would violate the recommendations of the Venice Commission," Dancila said after PSD delegation's talks with President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Grup Feroviar Roman And NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP Team Up To Develop New Routes Railway freight transporter Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) and NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP have signed a memorandum of collaboration aimed at opening a regular connection between the Port of Constanta (Romania) and the Port of Batumi, the largest port in (...)



Romarm signs the memorandum of understanding with the Italian manufacturer Beretta Holding By Edwig Ban The National Company Romarm will sign the memorandum of understanding with the Italian arms manufacturer Beretta Holding on Monday, June 10, 2019. "We are ready to produce a fourth-generation Beretta weapon in Romania, which will be produced at the Mechanical Plant Plopeni, (...)



Romanian Technology Startup Keez Eyes EUR800,000 Revenue In 2019 Romanian technology startup Keez, which provides full online accounting services for small firms (including startups) and authorized private individuals (PFA), targets revenue of EUR800,000 in 2019, up 60% from EUR500,000 reported in its first year of (...)



PSD to come up with amendments to pact advocated by President Iohannis Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Thursday that her party will put forth amendments to apolitical pact advocated by President Klaus Iohannis. "We were expecting this agreement to underscore precisely the (...)



Transavia Invests Over EUR3M In Children's Hospital In Alba Iulia Transavia, the largest poultry meat producer in Romania, held by Ioan Popa, is investing over EUR3 million in a hospital for the recovery of children with locomotor disability in Alba Iulia (in west-central part of Romania).



PM Dancila - IMF delegation meeting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday with the IMF expert delegation, headed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Romania and Bulgaria Jaewoo Lee, which is currently paying the annual visit for the evaluation of the (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest GDP Growth In EU In 1Q/2019 Romania reported the second largest annual economic growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2019, of 5.1%, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.

