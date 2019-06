Romania President urges parties to join political pact on justice, European path



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a first step in efforts to redraw political priorities in the wake of recent shake ups, by inviting parties to sign a national deal for the consolidation of Romania’s European path, including moves to protect justice. Romania President urges parties to join political pact on justice, European path.Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a first step in efforts to redraw political priorities in the wake of recent shake ups, by inviting parties to sign a national deal for the consolidation of Romania’s European path, including moves to protect justice. [Read the article in HotNews]