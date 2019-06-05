BT Analyst: Private Consumption, Main Component Of GDP, To Grow 5.3% In 2019, Moderate To 5% In 2020-2021



Private consumption, the main component of the gross domestic product (GDP), will grow 5.3% in 2019, a rate close to last year's, but it will moderate to 5% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, an evolution sustained by the continuation of the upward trend of the real household disposable income and (...)