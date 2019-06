Kaufland Opens Its Fourth Store In Cluj-Napoca; Reaches 126-Unit Network In Romania



German-held retailer Kaufland will be opening its fourth store in Romania’s north-western city of Cluj-Napoca, on Thursday (June 6), reaching 126 units in Romania. Kaufland Opens Its Fourth Store In Cluj-Napoca; Reaches 126-Unit Network In Romania.German-held retailer Kaufland will be opening its fourth store in Romania’s north-western city of Cluj-Napoca, on Thursday (June 6), reaching 126 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]