Aquila Part Prod Com Revenue Up 7% in 2018



Aquila Part Prod Com, the largest company of the Aquila group held by local entrepreneurs, ended 2018 with 973.7 million lei (EUR209 million) revenue, up 7% over the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.