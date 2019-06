Worst Hit Companies If Income Tax Exemption for Programmers Is Dropped



Oracle, IBM, Ericsson, Endava, Luxoft and Nokia, which have thousands of employees in the biggest cities in Romania will have to increase their salary budgets by 10% if the tax exemption for programmers is dropped. Worst Hit Companies If Income Tax Exemption for Programmers Is Dropped.Oracle, IBM, Ericsson, Endava, Luxoft and Nokia, which have thousands of employees in the biggest cities in Romania will have to increase their salary budgets by 10% if the tax exemption for programmers is dropped. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]