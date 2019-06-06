 
Heroes Day, celebrated on Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ countrywide
Jun 6, 2019

Heroes Day, celebrated on Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ countrywide.
Heroes Day is celebrated on Thursday, June 6, on Ascension Day, all over the country through military and religious ceremonies, wreaths laying at the tombs and memorials of the heroes fallen in the line of duty, over time, on the battlefields. The Ministry of National Defence is organising today military and religious ceremonies dedicated to Heroes Day in all major garrisons of the country. The Romanian Patriarchy announces that memorial services for the Romanian people’s heroes are to be celebrated on Thursday, on Ascension Day, in all the cathedrals, churches, monasteries, cemeteries, triptychs and monuments dedicated to them. Moreover, in all of the religious seats the bells will sound at 12:00 sharp, and people in public institutions and in the tuition units will keep a moment of silence in tribute to the heroes of the motherland. Heroes Day, a national anniversary of the Romanian people is celebrated yearly on the same day with the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ that marks the ascension to heaven of the Lord 40 days after His Resurrection. So, this year Heroes Day is celebrated on June 6, in tribute to those who fell over the ages on battlefields, for faith, freedom, justice, for the country’s defence and for the completion of the nation.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

