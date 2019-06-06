Iohannis: BRUA - one of steps for Romania to become regional security provider



President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Wednesday the importance of the actual implementation of the projects launched at the Three Seas Initiative Summit that took place last year in Bucharest and indicated that the BRUA gas pipeline could be one of the steps through which Romania can become a regional security provider in the region. "The Three Seas Initiative Summit has grown to maturity and I believe that we have a lot of concrete things to discuss today and tomorrow. It is very important to get to the stage where we actually implement the projects that we have started to list since the summit in Bucharest last year. It is also very important that we have succeeded in having with us, apart from those who have been very important partners since the start of the Three Seas Initiative - the US, the EU, Germany - and I think we are already approaching a few very serious projects for the region," the president said before attending the Three Seas Initiative Summit, taking place in Slovenia’s Ljubljana. Asked what steps Romania can take to become a regional security provider, Iohannis replied that one of the projects is the BRUA gas pipeline. "We can take several steps, that we have partially already started, I would mention only BRUA, the interconnector that will open up the market for the Black Sea reserves, we have, on the other hand, the interconnector with Bulgaria, the interconnector with Hungary, which also are very important for the entire region, but the development of Romania’s energy industry certainly contributes to the energy security not only of Romania but of the whole region," said President Iohannis. Klaus Iohannis is attending Wednesday through Thursday the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Slovenia, Ljubljana.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis: BRUA - one of steps for Romania to become regional security provider.President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Wednesday the importance of the actual implementation of the projects launched at the Three Seas Initiative Summit that took place last year in Bucharest and indicated that the BRUA gas pipeline could be one of the steps through which Romania can become a regional security provider in the region. "The Three Seas Initiative Summit has grown to maturity and I believe that we have a lot of concrete things to discuss today and tomorrow. It is very important to get to the stage where we actually implement the projects that we have started to list since the summit in Bucharest last year. It is also very important that we have succeeded in having with us, apart from those who have been very important partners since the start of the Three Seas Initiative - the US, the EU, Germany - and I think we are already approaching a few very serious projects for the region," the president said before attending the Three Seas Initiative Summit, taking place in Slovenia’s Ljubljana. Asked what steps Romania can take to become a regional security provider, Iohannis replied that one of the projects is the BRUA gas pipeline. "We can take several steps, that we have partially already started, I would mention only BRUA, the interconnector that will open up the market for the Black Sea reserves, we have, on the other hand, the interconnector with Bulgaria, the interconnector with Hungary, which also are very important for the entire region, but the development of Romania’s energy industry certainly contributes to the energy security not only of Romania but of the whole region," said President Iohannis. Klaus Iohannis is attending Wednesday through Thursday the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Slovenia, Ljubljana.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)



Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success "Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great (...)



Kelemen Hunor on Valea Uzului inter-ethnic incident: An act of vandalism, we will complain to international bodies Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Friday that he will take all the legal steps with international bodies from the European Union to all of Romania's partners in connection with the incidents at the Valea Uzului military cemetery, adding (...)



IMF Warns of Rising Macroeconomic Imbalances in Romania Consumption-led growth has remained strong in Romania, raising people’s incomes toward those in advanced Europe, but macroeconomic imbalances have also deepened and fiscal and current account deficits have widened and inflation pressure is rising again, the International Monetary Fund said (...)



Foreign Ministry report on May 26 out-of-country vote: Coordinated actions to bus in voters in high numbers The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states in a report to the Premier on the May 26 out-of-country vote that there have been coordinated actions at the polling stations abroad to turn out a large number of citizens. "There have been coordinated actions of bussing in to vote a large (...)

