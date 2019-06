Dante International Gets Antitrust Clearance to Acquire Extreme Digital of Hungary



Dante International, which operates eMAG – the biggest online retailer in Romania, and Fashion Days – the biggest fashion online retailer in Romania, has received antitrust clearance to acquire Extreme Digital Zrt. of Hungary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]