eMag Seeks to Sell Warehouse Near Bucharest for EUR80M



eMag Group, the biggest online retailer in Romania, is looking to sell its warehouse in Joita, south of Bucharest, to an investment fund and remain a long+term tenant, sources on the market told Ziarul Financiar.