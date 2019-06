Mihaela Bitu Named CEO of ING Bank Romania



ING Bank Romania has appointed Mihaela Bitu as its new CEO, starting July 3, replacing Michal Szczurek who was the bank's CEO for the past seven years, the bank announced Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]