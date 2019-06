Gameloft, Ubisoft Looking at Future Offices Developed by Portland Trust



Software companies are looking into the opportunity of relocating to the north-west part of Bucharest, near the Jiului metro station, where developer Portland Trust bought the Pajura platform in view of an office project. Gameloft, Ubisoft Looking at Future Offices Developed by Portland Trust.