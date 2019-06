Transgaz Rejects Government Request for Higher Dividends



Shareholders of natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO), which is 58.5% owned by the Romanian state, on Thursday approved a gross dividend per share of RON21.66 and rejected the government's proposal for RON37.89 per (...) Transgaz Rejects Government Request for Higher Dividends.Shareholders of natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO), which is 58.5% owned by the Romanian state, on Thursday approved a gross dividend per share of RON21.66 and rejected the government's proposal for RON37.89 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]