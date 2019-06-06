Premier Dancila, British Ambassador Noble, on orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting on Thursday with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, a context in which the former reiterated, from the perspective of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the interest in an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom on the basis of the negotiated Agreement. According to a government press release, the meeting highlighted the excellent level of the Romanian-British strategic cooperation, and in this regard were reviewed the joint commitments to the security and defense of Europe, the dynamics of trade, the growing social ties between the two states, as well as the values and the interests on which the bilateral political-diplomatic relations are based. The quoted source states that the Romanian official stressed the importance that our country attaches to the need to protect the rights of European citizens in the United Kingdom and "guaranteed that Romania will undertake all internal legislative and administrative steps to respect the rights of British citizens in Romania, regardless of the scenario that will take shape in the coming months." At the same time, it was expressed the interest for deepening and updating the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership, last revised in 2011, to better respond to European and bilateral needs and realities. Last but not least, during the meeting was evoked the activity of the British NGOs in Romania. "Premier Viorica Dancila expressed appreciation for the involvement and the role they play at the level of society and at the same time ensured that the Romanian Government will always be open to collaboration and will support the actions and projects carried out by these organizations," the release further says.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru: EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)



Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success "Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great (...)



Kelemen Hunor on Valea Uzului inter-ethnic incident: An act of vandalism, we will complain to international bodies Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Friday that he will take all the legal steps with international bodies from the European Union to all of Romania's partners in connection with the incidents at the Valea Uzului military cemetery, adding (...)



IMF Warns of Rising Macroeconomic Imbalances in Romania Consumption-led growth has remained strong in Romania, raising people’s incomes toward those in advanced Europe, but macroeconomic imbalances have also deepened and fiscal and current account deficits have widened and inflation pressure is rising again, the International Monetary Fund said (...)



Foreign Ministry report on May 26 out-of-country vote: Coordinated actions to bus in voters in high numbers The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states in a report to the Premier on the May 26 out-of-country vote that there have been coordinated actions at the polling stations abroad to turn out a large number of citizens. "There have been coordinated actions of bussing in to vote a large (...)

