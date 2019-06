Transavia Invests Over EUR3M In Children’s Hospital In Alba Iulia



Transavia, the largest poultry meat producer in Romania, held by Ioan Popa, is investing over EUR3 million in a hospital for the recovery of children with locomotor disability in Alba Iulia (in west-central part of Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]