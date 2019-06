Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest GDP Growth In EU In 1Q/2019



Romania reported the second largest annual economic growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2019, of 5.1%, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.