C&W Echinox Takes Over Management Of Office Building Eminescu Office In Bucharest



Real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been designated to administer office building Eminescu Office, which has been recently completely in capital Bucharest, in the vicinity of Piata Romana (The Roman Square). C&W Echinox Takes Over Management Of Office Building Eminescu Office In Bucharest.Real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been designated to administer office building Eminescu Office, which has been recently completely in capital Bucharest, in the vicinity of Piata Romana (The Roman Square). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]