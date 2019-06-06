DefMin on Heroes’ Day: Our thought goes to Romanian servicemen serving their country far away



National Defence Minister Gabriel Les voiced his gratitude on Heroes’ Day to the Romanian servicemen in the theatres of operations and international missions. Moreover, Les, who participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Tomb of Carol Park, showed his support for the servicemen injured in the theatres of operations or during some military actions, assuring them and their families that the National Defence Ministry will stay by their side. "On this important day for Christianity, the Lord’s Ascension, when, according to the Christian tradition we celebrate Heroes’ Day, our thought goes out to the Romanian servicemen who serve their motherland away from home, in external missions and in the theatres of operations. We thank them for the missions accomplished with professionalism and courage, together with allies and partners, on behalf of Romania, for peace and freedom in the world. We are also by the side of out servicemen who were injured in the missions in the theatres of operations or during military actions nationwide and I assure them and their families and the families of the fallen heroes that we shall be close to them and by their side whenever they need it. No effort can be too much and no obstacle cannot be irremovable, because Romania’s Army has been and stays a united family," Les said, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. He underscored that "the love for the country is proved and not declaimed," pointing out that this is the lesson learnt "from each of the heroes fallen under the tricolour flag." The Defence Minister pointed out that it is a duty for Romanians to commemorate the heroes. "It is a honourable duty for each one of us to commemorate our heroes, honouring their brave and courageous deeds and constantly showing gratitude and full respect for their sacrifice. Honouring the memory of the heroes who died on duty, the prisoners and the victims of the conflagrations that have tested our nation voices our desire to fulfill the noble ideals which they fought for. The heroes of the Romanian nation sacrificed their life to leave to their successors, to us, today’s generations, and those who come after us a free, independent country, a sovereign and proud nation among those of the world. We piously keep in our prayers all the known and unknown heroes, fallen in battles along history in the name of our people’s desires of freedom, truth and justice, the country’s defence and unity," Gabriel Les added, according to the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

