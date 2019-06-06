Romania - Israel Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation signed at Gov’t headquarters



Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Yigal Unna signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation. Minister Alexandru Petrescu said on this occasion that the conclusion of this memorandum will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity. Today we stand together in the joint strategic approach for the digital transformation of our economies and societies and for preparing a future we all want to be fully cyber secure. The third edition of the Romania-Israel Forum on cybersecurity taking place these days in Bucharest confirms our privileged relationship with the State of Israel in this field too, and renders fully convergent our actions to promote a protected digital ecosystem in the context of the rapid adoption of global technology. We mark the success of this cooperation with the conclusion today of a Memorandum of Understanding that will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity, through exchange of information and expertise on policies and best practices in the field, enhancing institutional capacity through human resource training, along with the organization of working groups and operational cybersecurity tests, said the Communications Minister. He added that, in Israel, Romania has a partner with "exceptional competence in this field". In his turn, Yigal Unna said that the digital world is both a risk and an opportunity. The risk comes from new technologies that emerge in the world of computers, in artificial intelligence, in the technologies that generate new threats every day, but if we see ourselves as countries, as governments and people working together, we can counter these risks and threats to the benefit of both our societies and the business world. I believe that Romania and Israel have the right attitude and approaches to understand, at the level of high-ranking decision-makers, to act together and move in the right direction, said the INCD Director General. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania - Israel Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation signed at Gov’t headquarters.Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Yigal Unna signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation. Minister Alexandru Petrescu said on this occasion that the conclusion of this memorandum will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity. Today we stand together in the joint strategic approach for the digital transformation of our economies and societies and for preparing a future we all want to be fully cyber secure. The third edition of the Romania-Israel Forum on cybersecurity taking place these days in Bucharest confirms our privileged relationship with the State of Israel in this field too, and renders fully convergent our actions to promote a protected digital ecosystem in the context of the rapid adoption of global technology. We mark the success of this cooperation with the conclusion today of a Memorandum of Understanding that will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity, through exchange of information and expertise on policies and best practices in the field, enhancing institutional capacity through human resource training, along with the organization of working groups and operational cybersecurity tests, said the Communications Minister. He added that, in Israel, Romania has a partner with "exceptional competence in this field". In his turn, Yigal Unna said that the digital world is both a risk and an opportunity. The risk comes from new technologies that emerge in the world of computers, in artificial intelligence, in the technologies that generate new threats every day, but if we see ourselves as countries, as governments and people working together, we can counter these risks and threats to the benefit of both our societies and the business world. I believe that Romania and Israel have the right attitude and approaches to understand, at the level of high-ranking decision-makers, to act together and move in the right direction, said the INCD Director General. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)



Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success "Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great (...)



Kelemen Hunor on Valea Uzului inter-ethnic incident: An act of vandalism, we will complain to international bodies Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Friday that he will take all the legal steps with international bodies from the European Union to all of Romania's partners in connection with the incidents at the Valea Uzului military cemetery, adding (...)



IMF Warns of Rising Macroeconomic Imbalances in Romania Consumption-led growth has remained strong in Romania, raising people’s incomes toward those in advanced Europe, but macroeconomic imbalances have also deepened and fiscal and current account deficits have widened and inflation pressure is rising again, the International Monetary Fund said (...)



Foreign Ministry report on May 26 out-of-country vote: Coordinated actions to bus in voters in high numbers The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states in a report to the Premier on the May 26 out-of-country vote that there have been coordinated actions at the polling stations abroad to turn out a large number of citizens. "There have been coordinated actions of bussing in to vote a large (...)

