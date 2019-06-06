PSD to come up with amendments to pact advocated by President Iohannis



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Thursday that her party will put forth amendments to apolitical pact advocated by President Klaus Iohannis. "We were expecting this agreement to underscore precisely the talks with the political parties. We believe that when we talk about an agreement there must be a consensus on all the planks in the agreement. We have seen that this is a project and, if we are talking about Europe, then we should be doing in a European manner. We will come up with amendments to this agreement so as to strengthen the European path of Romania. (...) If we are talking about the European path, we must also strengthen Romania's position as a member state inside the European construction. We need to talk about a two-speed Europe, we need to talk about the double standard - what is allowed in a country, should be allowed in another country, or what is forbidden in a country to be banned in another country, if we have the same obligations, we should also have the same opportunities - the way we seek consensus amongst MEPs, regardless of the political family sending them to Brussels, so that the problems and the reality existing in Romania and what is needed for Romania will be transposed into the European legislation. Since we are talking about a European path, we should also be talking about how Romania will sit at the table of decisions so that, alongside our European path, we may strengthen our position as a member of the European Union, because a strong European Union requires that each member state be strong," Dancila said at the end of a meeting of the ruling coalition that took place at Parliament Palace. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he was urging the parliamentary parties to sign a national agreement on Romania.

