June 6, 2019

Romarm signs the memorandum of understanding with the Italian manufacturer Beretta Holding
Romarm signs the memorandum of understanding with the Italian manufacturer Beretta Holding.
By Edwig Ban The National Company Romarm will sign the memorandum of understanding with the Italian arms manufacturer Beretta Holding on Monday, June 10, 2019. "We are ready to produce a fourth-generation Beretta weapon in Romania, which will be produced at the Mechanical Plant Plopeni, (...)

