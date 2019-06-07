​​VIDEO How tensions between ethnic Romanian and Hungarian groups flared in heroes cemetery



Groups of ethnic Romanians and Hungarians came short of direct confrontation at a disputed international cemetery on Thursday, where members of Romanian organisations clashed with gendarmes as Hungarians formed a human chain at the location. The events follow other tense moments in mid-May, during the campaign for EP elections. [Read the article in HotNews]