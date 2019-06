JW Marriott Hotel Bucharest Operator Returns to Profit in 2018



Societatea Companiilor Hoteliere Grand, which manages five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest, one of the largest actors on the hotel market, as well as the Grand Avenue shopping gallery, ended last year with 133 million lei (EUR28 million) revenue, 4% higher than in 2017, according to Finance (...) JW Marriott Hotel Bucharest Operator Returns to Profit in 2018.Societatea Companiilor Hoteliere Grand, which manages five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest, one of the largest actors on the hotel market, as well as the Grand Avenue shopping gallery, ended last year with 133 million lei (EUR28 million) revenue, 4% higher than in 2017, according to Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]