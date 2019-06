MedLife Seeks to Raise Credit Line by EUR15M to Continue Acquisitions



MedLife, the leading private healthcare provider in Romania, seeks to raise its syndicated credit line by EUR15 million and continue its local and regional acquisition plan, the company said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]