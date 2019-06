Romanian Households Reach Highest Net Wealth Level After 2008



Romanian households' net wealth reached 2,023 billion lei (about EUR435 billion) at the end of last year, with real estate assets accounting for most of it, 78%, the latest data from Romania's central bank show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]